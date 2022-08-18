New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience.

From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world.

“It is immersive, it inspires, it motivates,’ said Nichole Nunn, General Manager at SOUL. “Each booth is something different.”

SOUL is a multi-sensory dining experience. The design itself was created by Nunn, who also designed the fully immersive art gallery called the Flash Me Xperience.

“Oh, my goodness. You can find lobster ravioli. You can find our famous lamb chops. We have a plethora of things for people to be able to choose from,” Nunn said.

In addition to food, the restaurant also features live music.

To celebrate the grand opening, Nashville Mayor John Cooper along with other city leaders stopped in Thursday morning.

“It’s a great moment for Nashville,” Cooper said. “There is a lot of opportunity going on, but we need to get that cashiered by our businesses, our residents, our communities, and this is going it in a super cool way.”

“If you are looking for something that will give you an experience that you have never had before, that will tantalize your senses, SOUL is definitely the place,” Nunn said.

Find out more about SOUL on its website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.