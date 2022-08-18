Nashville man arrested with illegal narcotics, including 168 grams of fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in possession of dangerous amounts of drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nashville International Airport

Police conducted a search inside an apartment belonging to 41-year-old Vernon Roberts on Glastonbury Road before making the arrest.

According to the affidavit, the search revealed roughly 985 grams of marijuana, 168 grams of fentanyl, 37 grams of heroin, 307 grams of cocaine, 142 oxycodone pills, among other pills. Metro Police also found nine pills that were suspected heroin and two loaded firearms, all hidden inside of his bedroom dresser and closet.

Roberts also had a large amount of money hidden in a shoebox.

Roberts is facing ten charges, including multiple counts of possession with the intent to sell and parole violation. His bond is set at $311,000.

