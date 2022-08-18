Nashville to host NHL Awards show, NHL Draft in June 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Hockey League announced the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 NHL Draft will both take place in Nashville next June.

The 2023 NHL Awards are scheduled for Monday, June 26, marking the first time the event has taken place in Nashville. The NHL Awards will again honor the best regular-season players in a wide range of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy); the Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL, as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association, also will be awarded.

The 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be hosted by the Nashville Predators and will be held at Bridgestone Arena over two days, Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29. NHL club executives, scouts and coaches will be present on the NHL Draft floor while thousands of fans and media are expected to attend.

It will be the second time the Predators have hosted the NHL Draft and marks the 20-year anniversary of the 2003 draft, also held at Bridgestone Arena.

“We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events – the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 NHL Draft – to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release. “From the 2003 NHL Draft to the 2016 NHL All-Star Week to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final to the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game, the city, the Predators organization and the Country Music community have overwhelmed the NHL with their welcome and support every time Nashville has hosted a League event. We cannot wait to return next June to celebrate the stars of our game and introduce the next generation of NHL players.”

“We want to thank and show our appreciation for the NHL, leadership from the City of Nashville and State of Tennessee, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for bringing the NHL Draft and NHL Awards to Nashville,” Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said in a news release. “Time and time again, our teams have come together to create new ways to present the biggest showcases in our sport by allowing the unique passion of our fans to shine through.”

Henry said it’s been more than 15 years since the awards show and draft have been held in the same city.

“We are penciling that week with Smashville as the center of the hockey world,” Henry said. “It will let hockey fans worldwide celebrate the best in our game and welcome its future stars right here in the heart of Music City.”

“It is an honor to bring the NHL Draft back to Music City and an even bigger opportunity to host it alongside the NHL Awards,” Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp CEO Butch Spyridon said in a news release. “As our partnership with the Preds and NHL continues to grow, we look forward to executing these two world class events next summer.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the city is “honored” to host both events.

“We’re honored that the NHL chose Nashville to host both the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 NHL Draft,” Cooper said in a statement posted on social media. “Smashville is a hockey city and the only thing that would make 2023 better is a deep playoff run.”

Ticket plans, related events and other details about both events will be announced at a later date.

