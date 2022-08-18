Mount Juliet K9 helps catch burglary suspect

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a suspect accused of burglary at Tractor Supply on Saturday was caught with the help of K9 Majlo.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male from Antioch, was seen running away from Tractor Supply after the burglary alarm was set off around 11:45 a.m.

Mount Juliet Police Sgt. Chris Barth and Majlo was the first to arrive and he witnessed the suspect running away from the Lebanon Road business. The suspect disappeared between buildings and officers set up a containment perimeter.

Barth deployed Majlo, who is trained to track people. Within minutes, Majlo led a team of officers to the suspect, who was hiding behind a house on Springmont Drive.

Police discovered the teen had burglary tools, unlawful drug paraphernalia and stolen packages. He was charged and released to his parent, according to police.

