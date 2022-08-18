More mosquitoes buzzing around the Midstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Have you been getting lots of mosquito bites lately? Well, our weather may have something to do with that.

If you’ve been noticing more mosquitoes buzzing around than usual, you’re not alone. Pest control experts said we’ve seen a big uptick in mosquitoes lately thanks to our weather pattern.

Temperatures and weather patterns play a big role in mosquito season, and in the Midstate, rain is a magnet for them. We had an unusually dry June and July and now that we’ve been seeing some rain in August, it has brought out more of those pesky bugs.

Rainwater can get trapped in places like your gutters or outside plants, which attract mosquitoes.

Experts said it’s important to check outside to make sure you don’t have standing water around your home that can be a breeding ground for the bugs.

In addition to the rain, this summer is also on track to be one of the hottest years on record. Both of those factors combined lead to a great chance of seeing an influx of mosquitoes.

And even though it’s beginning to cool off, we still have about two solid months of seeing mosquitoes. Just like us, mosquitoes also like the cooler fall weather.

If you are having a bad mosquito problem at your home, it’s important to get it treated immediately. Many can carry dangerous diseases like West Nile Virus.

