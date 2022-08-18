Montgomery Co. launches program to help retain more diverse teachers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - School is back in session across Middle Tennessee and one district is getting creative with COVID-19 relief money to improve your child’s education.

Around half the students at Minglewood Elementary School are from diverse backgrounds, but only 17% of teachers are of color. A new program is looking to change that by training and retaining diverse educators.

Kelly Hall is one of 40 mentors to sign up for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Educator Diversity Mentoring Program. Each mentor will be assigned up to three mentees over the first couple weeks of the school year to work with going forward.

Hall said another African American teacher took her under their wing when she first started, and that’s what kept her in the district. She said it’s critical for students of color to see teachers that look like them to know they can also become a teacher or do anything else they set their mind to.

“I know that as a teacher I am a role model, but being an African American teacher and teacher leader, I am also a leader to our young African American girls and boys,” Hall said. “They look to me for what their future could be.”

Hall said there is still work to do, but the district has made a lot of progress in recent years, hiring more diverse teachers. The focus now turns to keeping diverse teachers in the classroom.

“Just this past year we have hired so many new people with new faces and new energy and a renewed strength,” Hall said. “We are spending time together talking about the needs of our students and the needs of each other so that we can better equip them and help them along the process.”

The Diversity Mentoring Program is being paid for over the next two years with $40,000 of COVID-19 relief money.

Minglewood Elementary Principal Abby Binkley said the money will be well spent to improve the quality of teaching in the classroom.

“Long term, we hope we have a place where every teacher feels like they have a support system,” Binkley said. “Whether they are a first-year teacher, a fifth-year teacher or a veteran teacher, we want them to feel like they have somebody to go to when they need to ask questions. Sometimes it’s hard to come to an administrator and ask questions, and so when you have that person you can go to, it’s so helpful to them.”

Hall is hoping it will be extended into a permanent program to make sure as many students as possible are able to learn from a teacher who looks like them.

