MNPD launches self-reporting program for certain damage vehicle crashes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chief John Drake announced a new program that will take effect on Monday, Aug. 22 that will allow drivers involved in many property damage crashes to self report driver information and collision details through an online portal.

The system, developed by Lexis-Nexis will route the completed reports to the MNPD’s Records Division from where the involved parties and their insurance companies will be able to receive copies as needed.

“As the city has grown and the demand for police services has increased, calls must be prioritized according to immediate public safety needs,” Chief Drake said. “During peak call volume, most property damage crashes, particularly those not blocking major thoroughfares, are lower priority calls in the classification hierarchy. This can sometimes mean long wait times, something we hope to dramatically reduce with this new program.”

Motorists involved in property damage crashes, including those in private parking lots, are eligible to self-report through the new system so long as:

The parties have agreed to share their driver license, vehicle & insurance information, and agree on the circumstances of the crash

There are no injuries

No involved vehicle is blocking a roadway due to inoperability

The crash does not involve a hit & run

The crash does not involve a DUI or other criminal matter

Property damage crash calls received by the Department of Emergency

Communications will be triaged for a determination as to whether the collision will qualify for the program. If so, the call taker will transfer the caller to a dedicated 800 line where they will be prompted to enter their cell phone number and will receive a link to begin the report.

After successful submission, the parties will receive a report number through which they or their insurance carriers will receive a copy.

The new self-reporting system will be for property damage crashes only. Officers will respond to the scene of crashes if it involves injury or death or where one of more parties may be impaired crashes resulting from the commission of a crime, hit & run crashes on public roadways, and a crash that involves a serious disturbance, to include violent arguments or confrontations between the parties.

More information on the self-reporting of property damage crashes can be found on the MNPD’s website and through HubNashville.

Fraudulently completing a crash report, or knowingly providing false information on a report, is a violation of Tennessee law.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.