Metro’s free pre-K program begins, teachers needed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Action Commission Pre-K Program has expanded childcare options for families across Davidson County.

With seven centers across the county, they also have openings for new students and a need for more helping hands.

On Wednesday, children enrolled in the program had their first full day of school for the 2022-23 year.

“The children had smiles on their faces. The parents were very excited to get them out of the house and into school. So, it was a great day today,” said Kenya McGee-Agnew, Center Manager at Dudley Head Start.

Starting this school year, families who receive public assistance such as SNAP benefits are now automatically eligible for acceptance into Head Start.

“The income verification I think that’s the biggest piece. They don’t have to provide that again. They have already done that in order to be in the snap program,” stated Lisa McCrady, Director of Communications for Metropolitan Action.

With spaces still available, program leaders are hoping the expansion will attract new students.

“Child care can be very expensive. It can be very prohibitive for families who have lower incomes. It also can impact their ability to be employed or go to school... So that is why it is so important for us to make sure that the community is aware the program exists,” explained McCrady.

When it comes to staffing, they’re also looking to hire more teachers, drivers, family advocates, and more.

“I would say if you are a loving energetic nurturing person that wants to work with children ages birth to five please come. Go to Nashville.gov and apply online, " said McGee-Agnew.

Metro Action will host its next hiring event on Thursday, August 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information visit: www.nashville.gov/mac

