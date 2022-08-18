Metro Nashville Police addresses body camera concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police Department held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide context and body camera footage of an incident that occurred in July 2021 where MNPD employees redacted profanity from the footage.

In July 2021, a MNPD officer responded to a call regarding a patron at Cock of the Walk restaurant in Nashville who did not want to pay for their meal.

The woman seen in the body camera video explaining what took place in the restaurant can be heard using three profane words.

A month after the incident, the woman filed a complaint with the Community Oversight Board because she felt like the encounter, she had with the officer was discourteous. The officer used profanity and it was captured on his body camera footage.

The COB conducted a proposed resolution report against Officer Chapman that was then forwarded to MNPD’s Office of Professional accountability for review.

MNPD’s OPA review board found the officer’s actions showed a lack of self-control using profanity and it was picked up on his body camera.

The profane language was redacted by two MNPD Information Technology employees before it was sent to the oversight board - which is against policy.

“As the police department has previously acknowledged, two information technology employees when preparing body worn camera video for release muted an error potentially offensive words, they heard from anyone. When this practice came to the attention of a police department supervisor in the latter part of 2021, they were immediately told to cease muting potentially offensive words,” said Don Aaron, a spokesperson from MNPD.

During the news conference, Aaron ensured their goal is for transparency, that’s why they’ve reprimanded the two Metro Information Technology employees.

“These two employees feel horribly about this and were found to have no ill will or ill intent,” said Aaron.

Because redacting the sound in the body camera footage was against the police department--the community oversight board has now requested 25 incidents between September 2021 to December 9, 2021. This year they’ve requested 22 videos. The police department says they’ve already supplied 20 of those videos to the board.

“As part of the police department’s commitment to transparency those videos will also be reviewed and re-released. A log reflecting legal required redactions will be created and sent to the community oversight board for each supplied video,” said Aaron.

It is against MNPD’s policy for officers to use profanity. The police department is finalizing disciplinary actions for Officer Chapman.

The woman seen in the body camera footage was issued a misdemeanor citation after the restaurant management insisted on prosecution.

