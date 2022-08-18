Metro Health reports high demand for monkeypox vaccine

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Public Health Department reports 24 new monkeypox cases in Davidson County in the past week, bringing the confirmed total of presumptive cases to 52.

MPHD said 13 of those cases have recovered and are no longer in isolation.

As numbers continue to climb, with the CDC reporting 99 cases in the state on Wednesday, some Nashvillians said the lack of access to vaccines is frustrating.

“I actually heard about it via social media,” said resident Justin Shaw.

It took an Instagram post for Shaw to find out the vaccine was available in Nashville. On the first day the health department started administering it, he called.

“I finally did leave them a voicemail,” he said. “Within a couple of days, they got back to me and you know the appointment was made.”

He now has one dose, but that’s not the same case for everyone who believes they are eligible, trying to get the vaccine.

“Right now, our appointments are filled up through the end of September. The interest in the vaccine has been incredible,” said Rachel Franklin, the Bureau Director of Communicable Disease and Emergency Preparedness at Metro Health.

She continued: “There’s 12 appointments [a day]. We have one designated full-time vaccinator for monkeypox. Each appointment takes 30 minutes and then our sexual health clinic is also giving out vaccines to those regular clients that they see just for other appointments that are eligible.”

Metro Health started giving out the vaccine on Aug. 4 and as of Wednesday, had administered 217 doses.

Franklin said the other reason for a low number of appointments is because of the low inventory of vaccine they were allocated at the beginning.

Metro Health also said they’ve also has kept at least 20% of inventory on the side for exposure cases.

“We haven’t had the resources financially like we did for COVID where we could bring in a lot of additional staff members. Meetings were cancelled. Room availability was open. We don’t have that with monkeypox,” Franklin said. “Everything that we’ve been doing so far has been adopted with our in-house staff with our in-house availability. We are expanding our workforce to focus on monkeypox. Those folks are on boarding now and on boarding next week.”

The speed at which Metro is getting shots in arms might change soon. That’s as new guidance will split vaccines to stretch out the supply.

Until this week, the 0.5mL vaccine for Monkeypox was administered as a subcutaneous injection in the back of the arm. Now, health departments will use 0.1mL of the vaccine as an intradermal injection, in the first layer of skin so for every one vial, five people can be vaccinated.

It also takes two doses, 28 days apart, to be fully vaccinated.

Franklin said they will use this week and next week to train nurses and medical staff on intradermal injections and hope to start the intradermal administering the week of August 29.

“Another thing we want to do once we get comfortable with intradermal is set up points of dispensing with those targeted partners who can bring our most high risk individuals to get the vaccine,” Franklin said. “So it very well may be that someone who has an appointment here at the health department at the end of September will be able to go, if they’re eligible, to one of these pods at one of our partnering sites to get the vaccine sooner.”

At the state level, Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Mary-Margaret Fill said they’ve been working on and preparing for cases of monkeypox in Tennessee for several months, well before the first case was identified.

The Tennessee Department of Heath has received 5,762 vials of vaccine with about 800 administered so far.

“We’ve been pushing vaccine out to our metro and regional health departments based on a combination of the number of monkeypox cases in their jurisdiction as well as the size of their underlying population,” Dr Fill said.

She added the state found out Tuesday they were eligible to request another 1,000 vials.

“That’s a little different than what we were expecting because now they’re basing allocation on hopefully getting somewhere around four to five doses of vaccine per vial with the transition to the alternate dosing regimen.”

Tennessee was not included in the first shipment of vaccines between June 29 to July 8th because the first case was not reported until July 7.

Dr. Fill said they have taken all the vaccines offered to them.

“So far we’ve drawn down everything that we’re eligible to receive, but there is sort of a formal notification of how much we can receive and then we have to put in an official ask for it to be shipped to us and tell the federal government what sites we want it to be shipped to,” Dr. Fill said.

With manpower issues in Metro trying to get the vaccine out, WSMV asked the state if any funds or relief could be coming from the federal government.

“We’ve heard from our federal partners that some of our COVID funds are likely going to be able to be used for the monkeypox response as well,” Dr. Fill said. “We’re still awaiting the behind-the-scenes details about that but recognizing that there are still monies from COVID that many jurisdictions haven’t fully spent that will probably be able to access some of those to support the monkeypox response as well.”

If you are interested and eligible for the vaccine, as well as a Davidson County resident, you can call the notifiable disease line at the Metro Health department 615-340-5632.

Other counties with local health departments that fall under TDH can give their health department a call.

