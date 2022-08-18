Luke Knox, former Brentwood Academy football standout, dies at 22

Luke Knox passed away this week, according to FIU officials.
Luke Knox passed away this week, according to FIU officials.(FIU)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Brentwood Academy football standout has died, according to Florida International University officials.

Luke Knox, 22, died suddenly late Wednesday night after being hospitalized, according to FIU. No cause of death was given.

Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, was a three-star recruit out of Brentwood Academy and enrolled at The University of Mississippi in 2018. Knox transferred to FIU for the 2022 season.

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre expressed his emotions about the loss in a statement.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember,” MacIntyre said in the statement.

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the FIU family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baseball team going to world series
Nolensville wins Little League World Series opener
Nolensville wins opening game of Little League World Series
Nolensville wins opening game
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols
Holly Thompson and Stefano DiPietro update us on Thursday morning.
Thursday morning News Update