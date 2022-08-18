Justin Jones gets seat in state legislature after years of protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Tennessee House District 52 will soon be held by a man who could be the youngest lawmaker in the State Capitol with a history in the state building – a history filled with ups and downs.

Justin Jones is no stranger to the State Capitol and in August he won the Democratic Primary for Tennessee House District 52, beating a current Metro Council member.

After November, Jones could have an office with his name on the door of the state office building near the Capitol, the same building he’s had good and bad experiences.

“I’m just trying to bring a new generation of voices, new ideas and vision to the people’s house, and let them know that this building is not a palace of the Belle Meade Country Club. It is the people’s house and that people’s voices should be heard there,” Jones said Wednesday. He is unopposed for the seat in the November general election.

And the people’s voice is what Jones said he spent 10 years at the capitol fighting for.

“Here at the capitol fighting for voting rights, healthcare, living wages, racial justice,” Jones said. “It’s a very familiar place for me.”

In that time, he has protested injustices, including the summer of 2020 when he spent more than two months protesting racial injustice in front of the State Capitol. He has been arrested and removed by state troopers from the Capitol. He’s also helped with change like the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust inside the capitol.

Jones was asked what he thinks people should assume about his past and running for state office.

“I think that’s the very people we need,” Jones said. “If you look at the streets around us, this is where young people – John Lewis, Diane Nash, Bernard Lafayette – engaged in good trouble, engaged in civil disobedience.

“We need people who know the seriousness of these issues and are not afraid to put their body in the line and speak up when it’s needed. I’ll say to those that that’s they very type of people we need is people who are willing to stand up when people say sit down and speak up when they say be quiet because that’s what’s needed to move our state forward.”

Jones said the 14 charges against him were dropped or dismissed.

Despite what Jones said he’s experienced and his history at the State Capitol, he’s willing to work with every legislator.

“In that building what I’m going to do is, of course, act accordingly to the decorum, but I’m not going to be afraid. I’m not going to compromise my values or the values of my district just to make people comfortable,” Jones said. “I look forward to working with the speaker, I look forward to working with the governor. I hope that we can see that these issues aren’t left or right, but right or wrong. Make sure people have lives of dignity, quality lives.”

Jones said he understands the real reason for possibly getting a seat at the State Capitol.

“Each lawmaker only gets to present in the house 15 bills, 15 bills is all we get, so I want to make sure that those are intentional. I want to make sure they are important to my district,” Jones said. “I’m willing to work with anyone, and I think the question is now how will we work with them, but how will we work together for the good of Tennessee.”

Jones understands the gravity of where he is coming from and where he is going.

“On this plaza I spent 62 days. We spent as a movement 62 days trying to meet with the governor about the crisis of racial injustice in 2020, and rather than meet with us, we had the largest mass arrest in Tennessee’s history since the Civil Rights movement, over 250 people had been arrested,” Jones said. “Yet, look at how I would say God, look at how the universe, the spirits and the ancestors work, is that the building that they tried to keep us out of, now we’ll be able to be in there and speak up and be heard and we’ll have an office.”

He talked about the next time he would be at the State Capitol.

“The next time I’m in the building, the troopers will not be escorting me down that way to the jail, but they’ll be escorting me to my new office and to the people’s office of District 52,” Jones said. “I think it’s beautiful, but I also think there’s responsibility in it.”

At age 26, he hopes to be an example to young people that you don’t have to wait years to make a difference right now.

“I think it’s important for us as young people to step into our power now because the issues that we’re dealing with in this building will impact us for the long term. We need people who know what it’s like to deal with student loan debt,” Jones said. “We need young people who are going to be dealing with the crisis of ecological devastation. We don’t have the convenience of waiting anymore, that we have to get in good trouble.”

Even though he is running unopposed din the general election in November, he is encouraging people to go out and vote and make their voices heard – not just in his race, but all races.

