First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog and pop-up showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little patchy fog to start off our day once again, but not looking as widespread as yesterday.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s on Friday with a couple of pop-up showers and storms that we’ll need to watch for in the afternoon.

On Saturday, we’ll see temperatures try and make another run at 90 degrees, but it still looks like many areas will stay in the 80s. I can’t totally rule out a stray afternoon shower, but most if not all of us stay dry.

There’s a better chance for a shower or storm come Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Unsettled weather will continue for the start of next week with some showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll dry out on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 80s.

