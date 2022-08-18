1st day of joint practices with Titans and Bucs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo discuss what they saw from the first joint practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Among the topics they touch on:

The Titans defense setting an early tone up front, with Jeffery Simmons.

The Titans corners performing well against a Bucs receiver group that was missing its top guys.

Titans receiver Robert Woods continuing to perform well. This was his first work against another team as the veteran continues to come back from an ACL tear.

Rookie QB Malik Willis continued his trend of not being decisive quickly enough many times.

Check out what else Chris and Niki have to say as the Titans and Bucs hit the field together in preparation for their preseason matchup Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

