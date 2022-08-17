WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5.

The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.

The new WSMV 4 News at 3 p.m. will feature anchor Tracy Kornet and First Alert Meteorologist Dan Thomas.

“With the addition of these expanded news time periods, WSMV will now offer more news than any other Nashville station. We are committed to serving the Nashville and Middle Tennessee area with the most local content,” said Jasmine Hardin, WSMV’s Vice President and General Manager.

“People want news when it’s convenient for them and these additional newscasts give us more opportunities to serve our viewers,” said Dan Fabrizio, WSMV 4′s News Director. “We are very excited about the changes we are making at WSMV 4 News to produce more live, local news, weather, and sports content that’s at a convenient time for our audience.”

NBC will also be adding to the daily news programming on WSMV when the network launches NBC News Daily from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, starting September 12.

