Waverly students still adjusting to change after last year’s flood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Waverly Elementary School student Bentley Scholes has had what you could call a unique school career.

“Honestly, she started kindergarten during a year of COVID. First grade was the flood. Second grade, it’s still a transition year,” explained BJ Scholes, Bentley’s mom. “So, in all reality, she doesn’t know what a normal school year looks like.”

This year, her class is in a partitioned classroom in McEwen Elementary School’s auditorium. Construction is ongoing at the former Acme Boot Factory in Waverly, where students were supposed to attend class this year.

Richard Rye, Humphreys County Director of Schools, said supply chain issues have delayed the $11.5 million project.

“(We) had to put a new roof on it, all new HVAC, electrical, everything,” Rye said. “The shell is basically what we are using.”

Rye said the building should be ready by December.

In the meantime, people like Bentley’s mom, who also happens to be a Waverly Elementary School employee, is helping the 1,100 students get back on track.

“I won’t say it’s been easy because it hasn’t,” Scholes said.

Even though it’s a temporary fix, teachers worked hard to make the partitioned classrooms as welcoming as possible.

“They are truly magicians. They have been able to make those partitions look like classrooms,” Scholes said. “They’re cozy, the desks fit well. It’s just a normal classroom, just a little bit different. The kids don’t seem to notice, so that’s been a very positive thing.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.