Waverly students still adjusting to change after last year’s flood


Waverly students are still displaced after two schools were damaged by last year's deadly flooding.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Waverly Elementary School student Bentley Scholes has had what you could call a unique school career.

“Honestly, she started kindergarten during a year of COVID. First grade was the flood. Second grade, it’s still a transition year,” explained BJ Scholes, Bentley’s mom. “So, in all reality, she doesn’t know what a normal school year looks like.”

This year, her class is in a partitioned classroom in McEwen Elementary School’s auditorium. Construction is ongoing at the former Acme Boot Factory in Waverly, where students were supposed to attend class this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former boot factory to temporarily house Waverly elementary, junior high schools

Richard Rye, Humphreys County Director of Schools, said supply chain issues have delayed the $11.5 million project.

“(We) had to put a new roof on it, all new HVAC, electrical, everything,” Rye said. “The shell is basically what we are using.”

Rye said the building should be ready by December.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FEMA administrator tours Waverly school to assess flood damage

In the meantime, people like Bentley’s mom, who also happens to be a Waverly Elementary School employee, is helping the 1,100 students get back on track.

“I won’t say it’s been easy because it hasn’t,” Scholes said.

Even though it’s a temporary fix, teachers worked hard to make the partitioned classrooms as welcoming as possible.

“They are truly magicians. They have been able to make those partitions look like classrooms,” Scholes said. “They’re cozy, the desks fit well. It’s just a normal classroom, just a little bit different. The kids don’t seem to notice, so that’s been a very positive thing.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Waverly flood survivor advocates for change
Waverly resident working to make sure deadly flooding never happens again
family reflects on loss of twins 1 year later
Family looks back on day twins washed away in Waverly flood

Latest News

Vanderbilt developing plan for monkeypox
Vanderbilt developing plan for monkeypox
Pleas for information in Mya Fuller's death
Friends, family seek justice in death of Wilson Co. woman who ‘lit up a room’
Metro Logo
Metro Police to launch program to report minor crashes online
2021 flooding prevents traditional school year
2021 flooding prevents traditional school year
Pleas for information in Mya Fuller's death
Pleas for information in Mya Fuller's death