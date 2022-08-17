Several resolutions pass during Metro Council Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the Metro Council Meeting passed several resolutions that will affect the masses in Nashville.

Included in what was passed were Vision Zero and License Plate Readers.

The Metro Council voted to approve the Vision Zero Action Plan to achieve zero traffic deaths and serious injuries on Nashville Roadways.

Two council people did speak out saying they wanted the council to hold off on the approval of the resolution due to the timeline of achieving the plan. One council member said the plan was too far in the future. The other concern was due to the lack of infrastructure projects to help cyclists and pedestrians. Overall the resolution passed with 27 yays, seven nays and two abstentions.

As for the license plate readers, another resolution discussed was to exclude the use of LPRs to assist immigration law enforcement. Metro Council voted in favor of the resolution with one person voting against it.

Metro Council also approved the second reading of the resolution that would remove enforcement of abortion laws or interstate travel to get an abortion banning the use of LPRs.

“This bill would remove enforcement of abortion-related crimes as an allowed use of LPRs,” said Bob Mendes, a councilman behind the motion. “Under the current LPR law that we passed earlier this year investigation and prosecuting felony offenses and criminal offenses associated with violent crimes including homicide aren’t allowed use of LPRs.”

