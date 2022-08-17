Registration open for 11th annual Titans Foundation 5k

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday the annual Titans Foundation 5k will take place next month at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans Foundation 5k will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The race will start at Nissan Stadium, continue through downtown Nashville, and finish on the 50-yard line back at the stadium, according to a Titans media release.

Fans can look forward to running alongside “key Titans alumni and personalities,” the release said, while benefiting the Titans Foundation. After the race, participants will enjoy a tailgate party with refreshments as well as an awards ceremony acknowledging top runners.

“The Titans Foundation 5k is one of our favorite events to host as we kickoff each season. Last year, we welcomed a record 2,700 participants and raised more than $10,000 for the Titans Foundation,” said Gil Beverly, Titans Sr. Vice President & Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, in a media release. “Football is officially back, and engaging our fans is the best way to celebrate. The 5k allows us to celebrate the season ahead, while also raising funds to benefit our community.”

According to the Titans, the Titans Foundation 5k will offer a crowd fundraising option this year that allows runners to tap friends and family for support while raising money for the Titans Foundation. Standard registration is $55 and includes a Titans Foundation 5k shirt and a game ticket to the Titans vs. Jaguars game at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 11.

Additional individual and Titans Foundation fundraising levels will allow runners to participate for free and include the below items:

$250 Pro Bowl Level Special Titans Foundation 5k commemorative medal

$500 All Pro Level (everything included in the Pro Bowl Level): A limited-edition Titans Foundation 5k 12″ logo state sign Two complimentary beverages at post-race tailgate party Exclusive private locker room tour at Nissan Stadium

$1,000 Hall of Fame Level (everything included in above levels) Your name on the video scoreboards during the Titans vs. Jaguars game at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 11 24-inch personalized Titans Foundation 5k wooden display commemorative item



Registration is open and will close Sept. 3 at 6:30 a.m. CST. To register and learn more about crowd fundraising options, please visit www.tennesseetitans.com/5k.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.