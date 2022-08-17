Metro’s free pre-K program begins, teachers needed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is the first day of school for the Metro Action Commission’s expanding Pre-K program.

The Head Start Program has spaces available at 7 centers in Davidson County.

This free childcare program is for low-income children, 3-5 years old, and Davidson County families already on assistance, like Women, Infants and Children (WIC) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), are automatically eligible.

MAC is also providing free breakfasts and lunches for the children. Buses and aftercare programs are also available for families who need them.

The income requirement does not apply to children with diagnosed disabilities.

MAC is hosting a hiring event on August 25 for vacant Head Start teacher positions.

