Metro Police to launch program to report minor crashes online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police announced a new program will go into effect next week that will allow motorists involved in many property damage crashes to self-report driver information and collision details through an online portal.

The new program, which begins Monday, Aug. 22, will allow those in minor wrecks to more quickly go about their day.

The system, developed by Lexis-Nexis, will route the completed accident reports to the Metro Police Records Division from where the involved parties and their insurance companies can receive copies as needed.

“As the city has grown and the demand for police services has increased, calls must be prioritized according to immediate public safety needs,” Police Chief John Drake said in a news release announcing the change. “During peak call volume, most property damage crashes, particularly those not blocking major thoroughfares, are lower priority calls in the classification hierarchy. This can sometimes mean long wait times, something we hope to dramatically reduce with this new program.”

Motorists involved in property damage crashes, including those in private parking lots, are eligible to self-report through the new system so long as:

The parties have agreed to share their driver license, vehicle and insurance information, and agree on the circumstances of the crash

There are no injuries

No involved vehicle is blocking a roadway due to inoperability

The crash does not involve a hit and run

The crash does not involve a DUI or other criminal matter

Property damage crash calls received by the Department of Emergency Communications will be triaged for a determination as to whether the collision qualifies for the program. If so, the call taker will transfer the caller to a dedicated 800 line. The caller will then be prompted to enter their cell phone number and will receive a link to being the report. After successful submission, the parties will receive a report number through which they or their insurance carriers can receive a copy.

This new self-reporting system is for property damage crashes only. Officers will continue responding to the scenes of crashes involving injury or death, crashes where one or more parties may be impaired, crashes resulting from the commission of a crime, hit and run crashes on public roadways, and a crash that involves a serious disturbance, to include violent arguments or confrontations between the parties.

More information on the self-reporting of property damage crashes can be found on Metro Police’s website and through HubNashville.

Fraudulently completing a crash report, or knowingly providing false information on a report, is a violation of Tennessee law, according to police.

