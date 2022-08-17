Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville.

Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.

The East Nashville crash sent Dailey to the hospital for nine days. Dailey is on her road to recovery.

“I could have died, and I mean, for what,” Dailey asked. “No reason … I probably won’t get rid of the headaches until they finally put my skull back together.”

Dailey said she was pulling out of a Sonic on Gallatin Pike with her three young daughters when they were struck head on by someone speeding. Dailey had a craniectomy and now has some memory loss. She said her daughters and baby on the way are okay.

“It is a lot of pain, and I can’t take a lot of medication that could get rid of it because it is not safe,” Dailey said.

NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan aims to prevent crashes like Dailey’s. The goal is to reduce accidents to zero by 2050. To do that, the plan identifies “high injury networks” where most crashes are. One listed is Gallatin Pike which is where Dailey was hit.

The plan then lists short-term fixes on these roads like better lighting and signal changes. Plus, it lists long-term projects like reconfiguring certain intersections. Dailey’s husband, Brian, reviewed the plan.

“What I would like to see more of included in that is traffic enforcement,” he said. “If we are changing the roads and lowering the speed limit, but there is no enforcement, then there is no reason to regard those speed limits.”

WSMV 4 brought his concerns to sponsor Burkley Allen.

“It is a prioritization issue,” Allen said. “With today, policing, it is... What else is going on? What do the police have to be doing? They have always been willing when asked, ‘when you can get away from the things you have been doing, here is an intersection we need you to pay attention to.’”

Dailey said change is needed.

“He was just going really fast,” Dailey said. “It has long-lasting effects. It affects my children. It is just not worth it.”

If passed, Allen said they will need to budget money every year from the general fund to implement this.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.