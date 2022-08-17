Goodwill launches new mobile career center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has launched a new mobile Career Solutions Center, allowing the company to offer its services on-the-go.

The 22-foot-long mobile center was officially put into service during a dedication ceremony Tuesday morning.

On board, career coaches will provide a wide range of services including interest assessments, resume assistance and interview coaching. In-person classes and several virtual training programs will also be offered.

Matt Gloster, Vice President of Mission Advancement for Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, inside the new mobile career center. (Goodwill Industries)

The mobile center is equipped with tents and portable tables, allowing the center to host outdoor events such as job and community resource fairs.

“As a locally operated nonprofit organization, we are deeply committed to delivering our mission in all 48 counties we serve,” said Matthew Bourlakas, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee. “The Goodwill Mobile Career Center will help us to provide high-touch career services across our footprint and also to partner with our fellow social service organizations in community events.”

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee provided education, training and employment assistance to more than 14,000 people in 2021. Bourlakas said he expects innovations such as the mobile Career Solutions Center to help the nonprofit reach even more people this year and in future years.

The mobile center’s schedule will be shared via Goodwill’s website, social media and other communication channels.

