Gaylord Opryland prepares for the return of ICE!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gaylord Opryland Resort has announced the return of the beloved Nashville holiday tradition, ICE!.

The annual event has not been held for the last two years.

This year, ICE! will include 12 scenes from the classic 1964 animated holiday television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The scenes will feature classic characters including Clarice, Bumble, Sam the Snowman, Hermey the Elf and of course Rudolph himself.

Some of the scenes will include ice carvings that are more than 20-feet-tall.

The event will also feature four two-story-tall ice slides and handcrafted ice tunnels and arches. Guests experiencing the event will be able to keep warm with Gaylord Opryland’s signature blue parkas.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to experience ICE! and help them create even more holiday memories with their family and friends at Gaylord Opryland,” said Tom Petrillo, General Manager and Managing Director of Gaylord Opryland Resort. “Since debuting here in 2001, ICE! has always been our most popular attraction during A Country Christmas, and we’re excited to welcome this Gaylord Hotels tradition back this year with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

ICE!, featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be held Nov. 11 through Jan. 1.

