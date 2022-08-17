First Alert Forecast: A foggy morning and cooler temperatures ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A refreshingly cool start to our Wednesday with a few areas of patchy fog as we’re headed out the door this morning.

Many of us will stay dry this afternoon as we try and break the clouds for some sunshine. A storm system will pass just off to our west today so if anyone is going to get some rain it will be far SW Middle Tennessee. Highs top off in the lower to mid 80s.

Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s on Friday with a pop-up shower that cannot be totally ruled out during the day.

On Saturday we’ll see temperatures try and make another run at 90 degrees, but it still looks like many areas will stay in the 80s. I can’t totally rule out a stray afternoon shower, but most if not all of us stay dry.

There’s a better chance for a shower or storm come Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Unsettled weather will continue for the start of next week with some showers and storms Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

