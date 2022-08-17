Clarksville PD looking for missing pregnant woman

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is looking for help finding a missing 21-year-old pregnant woman.

Deseria Travis has been missing for at least three months, police said. Travis last contacted family members on May 10.

She had been living in Clarksville and is 5 feet 8 inches tall, according to police. She has brown hair and blue eyes and weighs about 180 pounds.

Travis was pregnant at the time she went missing and had a due date of Aug. 7.

If anyone sees Travis or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

