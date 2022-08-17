Car crashes into mobile home in Greenbrier

By Tony Garcia and Rebecca Cardenas
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a remote residence that had been destroyed by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near Greenbrier, TN.

According to troopers at the scene, a car travelling on Tom Austin Highway lost control and crashed into a parked race car alongside the road, sending it into the mobile home behind it. The moving vehicle also made contact with the home, crumpling the far corner, causing the roof to partially collapse.

No injuries are being reported from the driver and the home was empty at the time of the crash.

Picture shows the car that crashed into a house in Greenbrier.
