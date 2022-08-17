70-year-old man dead, one person hospitalized after fatal crash in Robertson County


One person is dead and one was taken to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash in Springfield TN.
One person is dead and one was taken to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash in Springfield TN.(Photo courtesy of Smokey Barn News)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has died and another person was injured after a fatal crash on Memorial Boulevard near downtown Springfield on Tuesday, according to Smokey Barn News.

The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard near Driftwood Drive and was close to Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, in front of Lee’s Building Center just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol lead the investigation. Smokey Barn News reported that a 70-year-old man died and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to officials. Officials also told Smokey Barn News that a Springfield firefighter was also taken to a local hospital due to heat exhaustion and has since been released.

The Robertson County EMS, the Springfield Fire Department, the Springfield Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded to the crash

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One of Nashville's only black-owned gyms
National Black Business Month : Punches n’ Bunches talk’s footwork of staying ahead
One of Nashville's only black-owned gyms
One of Nashville's only black-owned gyms
Council to vote on 'vision zero action plan'
Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville
Council to vote on 'vision zero action plan'
Council to vote on 'vision zero action plan'