70-year-old man dead, one person hospitalized after fatal crash in Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has died and another person was injured after a fatal crash on Memorial Boulevard near downtown Springfield on Tuesday, according to Smokey Barn News.

The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard near Driftwood Drive and was close to Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, in front of Lee’s Building Center just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol lead the investigation. Smokey Barn News reported that a 70-year-old man died and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to officials. Officials also told Smokey Barn News that a Springfield firefighter was also taken to a local hospital due to heat exhaustion and has since been released.

The Robertson County EMS, the Springfield Fire Department, the Springfield Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded to the crash

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.