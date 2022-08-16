Waverly resident working to make sure deadly flooding never happens again


Two brothers used a jet ski to rescue people from their Waverly homes during flooding on Aug. 21, 2021.
Two brothers used a jet ski to rescue people from their Waverly homes during flooding on Aug. 21, 2021.(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the most memorable videos from last year’s deadly flooding in Waverly was people being rescued by two brothers on a jet ski.

One of the people they saved is now working to make sure the flooding they saw never happens again.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jet skier rescues people stuck in Waverly due to deadly flooding

When Darlene Tonguette looks at what was her garden, a flood of memories hits her.

“All back through there I had butterfly bushes and tropical plants,” she said pointing to what was her garden a year ago. “It was a nice backyard. Worked hard on it.”

This was the home she raised her family, including her daughter, Amanda Maples.

Now, both their homes are boarded up. Caution tape sticks to the front door. The site of a dramatic jet ski rescue they don’t want to return to.

“After three floods, I was tired. I didn’t want to rebuild or do anything. I was ready to move on,” Tongette said. “I asked my grandsons, ‘How would you feel living with your grandparents again?’”

While they moved up the hill to higher, safer ground in a new home, that doesn’t mean others are.

“It’s not really anyone’s fault. It’s just the lack of conversation that we need to have,” Maples said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Family looks back on day twins washed away in Waverly flood

That’s why she joined the coalition Flood Ready Tennessee.

She said there’s a whole list the state and Humphreys County must make to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“So, could cleaning the creeks out help? Sure. Could widening culverts? Sure. Could making watersheds happen? Sure. Could making areas just a non-building area? Absolutely,” Maples said.

Currently, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is writing a review of the incident. That could take up to two years to complete.

“I feel this area might be an area that you wouldn’t see homes in,” Maples said.

She said the review could recommend this neighborhood where she grew up become a green space.

However, that doesn’t stop developers currently building homes in the area, an idea her family wanted nothing to do with.

“If I can take what happened to us and be a voice for the people that mean so much to us, I absolutely will,” Maples said.

