Semi-truck overturns, shuts down I-40 west ramp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer travelling north on the I-40/I-65 split rolled on its side while on the ramp to I-40 West.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the ramp to I-40 West was closed to traffic until 6:15 a.m. The truck was carrying medication and the trailers was refigerated, likely to keep the medicine cool. Crews used air bags to right the trailer onto its wheels to prevent collapsing.

The driver was transported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The truck was towed down from the I-40 West ramp just after 6 a.m. and the ramp reopened to traffic shortly after.

An overturned semi shut down I-40 West ramp in Nashville. (WSMV)

