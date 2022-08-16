Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar


MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar.

One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Derrick McCullough either by email at dmccullough@rcsotn.org or by phone at 615-904-3005. People may also call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 615-893-7867.

