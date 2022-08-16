Predators to host gift cards for guns event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators Foundation has announced they will partner with the Metro Nashville Police Department and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church to host Gift Cards for Guns.

During the event, all unwanted guns can be brought to Greater Revelations Church on Aug. 20 and exchanged for a gift card. MNPD will also be accepting any unused or expired medications. All collected medications will be safely destroyed by MNPD.

There will also be Predators preseason vouchers and giveaway items available at the event.

“By partnering with the Metro Nashville Police Department and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church, we’re hoping to provide a judgement-free space for people in the community to surrender their guns,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “Through this event, we hope to make our community a safer place by reducing the amount of gun-related incidents.”

The event will be held in the parking lot of the church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT.

