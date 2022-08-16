Pilgrimage Music Festival releases 2022 lineup

The schedule for the 2022 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.
The schedule for the 2022 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County’s biggest music festival returns this year with another huge lineup of music and tickets go on sale this week.

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25. Tickets for the two-day event are available for purchase on the festival’s website.

62 different performers will share five stages starting at 11 a.m. and on, into the night. Saturday’s headliner will be Brandi Carlile, while Chris Stapleton has the honors for Sunday.

