Parents raise concerns about lack of crossing guards

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - After three students were hit by cars during the first week of school in Rutherford County, parents are raising concerns about school crossing guards.

Bryan Bloom, who has worked as a crossing guard for more than four years, told WSMV4 that’s one of the reasons he has postponed his retirement.

Bloom said he was going to retire this year, but after the recent accidents, he’s sticking around. He said that’s not the only reason.

At age 75, Bloom spends every morning and afternoon during the school year directing traffic.

“My job is just trying to get them in and out safely,” Bloom said.

Directing hundreds of cars each day for almost five years. This year he planned on retiring.

“I felt like I was coming to the end of doing this,” Bloom said.

Just as he planned to retire, he was told that local agencies are struggling to hire crossing guards for county schools.

“There are not individuals that are doing this crossing guard,” Bloom said.

He said many crossing guards over the age of 80 are still working and some are doing it out of fear for the students.

“I didn’t want to leave the school without a person to do this job,” Bloom said. “What little bit that I do, I try to get it done.”

WSMV4 asked the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office if it is seeing a crossing guard shortage, but the department said all of its positions are filled.

Bloom said the three students recently hit by cars pushed him even more to stay, but it also shows a need for more crossing guards.

“Getting people to pay attention to what’s going on,” Bloom said.

He said drivers need to pay more attention to what’s going on around them and crossing guards help them do that a little better.

“I would like to see more people get involved and listen. You can have my job if you want one and do it,” Bloom said.

Bloom said he plans to continue working for a few more years, hoping to keep as many kids safe as possible.

