Murfreesboro Police still looking for armed teens who shot at police, stole vehicles

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are still looking for several armed teenagers accused of stealing more than eleven cars before shooting at police officers Monday morning.

Police told WSMV News 4 multiple cars were taken from homes along Southridge Boulevard. One resident had two of her cars stolen, along with ammunition and keys to her home.

“(My car) was parked right here, and the white truck was behind it, and the driveway was just empty,” Angie Hummel said.

Hummel isn’t the only victim, according to police.

“In all, Murfreesboro Police ended up recovering about 11 vehicles including cars, trucks, trucks, ATV, as well as a motor scooter,” said Larry Flowers, MPD’s public information officer.

Flowers said the investigation started with a call to police about an abandoned car on East Street.

“(Police) arrived and saw a vehicle with the doors open and light on, which sparked some curiosity and soon after, there was a call for reckless drivers,” Flowers said.

Flowers said when police got to the second call, they found several teens driving four different cars. The teens crashed two of the cars before running from police.

“As they were running away and an officer started a foot pursuit, they began firing at these officers,” Flowers said. “Several shots were fired and as you can imagine, that was a dangerous situation.”

Flowers said no one was hurt, but the teens got away while crews spent hours recovering more than 11 cars scattered throughout the city.

Hummel said she left spare keys hidden in both cars that were stolen Monday, as well as ammunition and keys to her house.

“Now, I know that that’s not a good idea,” Hummel said.

Now, she said she’s scared the teens may come back.

“Neighbors told us they heard somebody in our driveway around 5 a.m. and I got up at 5:15 a.m.,” Hummel said. “So, I just barely missed them and that entered my mind, but if I had got outside while they were out there, it may have ended differently.”

Police say they’re following a few leads in hopes of making arrests. If you know anything about the situation, contact the Murfreesboro Police Department.

