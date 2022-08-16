Metro Waste Services Removes Contractor from routes after several trash delays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Waste Services are taking trash routes away from their contractor, Platform Solutions, the company that recently acquired Red River, the city’s former contractor.

The city said the current contractor, Platform Solutions, hasn’t held up their end of the bargain with trash pick-up delays or any pick-ups at all in some areas.

“It’s been a struggle the last few months,” said Tyler Freitag.

Freitag lives on Fern Avenue in Nashville, one of the four trash routes Metro Waste Services will remove from their contractor for delayed or no service.

“I would say the real problem is you never know when they’re going to be picking up the trash. It would be one thing if it was every day but it’s once a week,” said Freitag.

Tuesdays are the trash pickup days for Freitag’s neighborhood, but neighbors say it’s been hit or miss for weeks.

The trash problems have plagued the city for a while now. During Metro’s Budget and Finance Committee John Honeysucker, Metro’s Waste Services Assistant Director told the committee their plans to release four routes from Platform Solutions because of the inconsistent service. The routes include Fern Avenue, Smith Spring Road, and other locations in South Nashville.

“If they do not perform, the way they should be we will take routes. We will absolutely take routes until this is made right, " said Honeysucker.

Metro Waste Services will acquire a different contractor to pick up trash in those areas. WSMV wanted to know if the new contractor would cost taxpayers more and the department says the expenses will balance out so technically no.

“The expense that it costs per can will be a little higher but ultimately, it’s saving the city money because if we have to do it, we will have to spend time with overtime pay and having additional staff to go out and do these routes so ultimately, it’s saving us money but also making sure the trash is picked up,” said Honeysucker.

The city will bring in a new contractor to service those areas, as for Tyler he remains optimistic.

“The thing that I’ll be intrigued to see is how this company is going to operate any differently than the red river has. If they do great, but if not it’s just we’re back to square one,” said Freitag.

Metro waste services took the routes away from platform solutions effective Monday. They plan to take away routes from the contractor if there’s a continued delay in service in other areas through Metro Nashville.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.