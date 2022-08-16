Human remains of missing woman found in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The human remains of a missing woman out of Murfreesboro was found by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives have been asking for the public’s help in getting any information pertaining 22-year-old Mya Fuller’s death.

The Murfreesboro Police Department reported Fuller was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29. They reported that Fuller’s family was worried because she never leaves home for an extended period of time without calling or answering text messages. Fuller had worked an event on July 30 at the Nashville Soccer Club at Geodis Park, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 6 Wilson County deputies responded to a property on Trammel Lane in the southeastern part of the county after a report of human remains were found in a wooded area.

Deputies secured the area upon arrival as detectives from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and members if the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lave responded to the scene.

During the investigation, which remains very active, confirmation was made that the human remains were Fullers.

If anyone has any information as to Mya’s whereabouts, who she might have been with, or the events that led to her death, you are urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detective division at 615-444-1459, ext. 233 or 359; callers may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information that leads to the successful identification, prosecution, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Mya Fuller’s death may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1,000.

