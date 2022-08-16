First Alert Forecast: A dry start to the morning with showers to follow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A dry start early this morning across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but you’ll want to grab that umbrella as you’re headed out the door this morning.

Showers are going to push back into the area, mainly west of I-65 by mid to late morning, and then cross over I-65 as we start our afternoon. There will be some areas that end up staying dry today the farther east we are. Highs will top off in the lower 80s, but some spots will not break out of the 70s today.

Most of the rain should taper off by late afternoon and early evening with temperatures falling into the 60s again tonight.

A couple of stray rain showers will linger into our Wednesday, but a lot of the area will end up seeing much more dry time with highs still in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

We’ll dry out completely by Thursday with temperatures back in the mid 80s for much of the area.

Another pop-up shower cannot be ruled out Friday and Saturday as temperatures continue to climb back into the upper 80s.

A few showers and a rumble of thunder for Sunday and Monday with temperatures still in the 80s.

