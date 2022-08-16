5-year-old child dies after being shot at park in Smyrna


Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after they were shot at Lee Victory Recreation Park at a basketball court in Smyrna.

The incident happened on Monday night around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Based on multiple witness statements and evidence at the scene, the shooting appeared to be an accident according to Smyrna officials.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Officials said the gun believed to be involved was recovered at the scene.

Officials said until all family members have been notified, no names will be released.

