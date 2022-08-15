Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, officers investigating

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters deer season is not open.

This reminder from TWRA comes after a photo of a deer, illegally shot out of season by someone with a crossbow, circulated social media. A photo provided by the wildlife agency shows a deer still alive with a bolt lodged vertically through its head.

TWRA wildlife officers were able to locate and tranquilize the buck found in a Hendersonville neighborhood. Officers removed the bolt from the animal’s head and applied medicine to the wound.

Wildlife officers are looking for the person who shot the deer. They are hopeful it will survive.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the TWRA Region II Office at 615-781-6622.

The next opportunity to legally harvest a deer will be August 26-28, during the August, Private Land/Antlered deer only hunt, according to TWRA.

