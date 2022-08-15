Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.

Monday, Midtown Hills detectives once again spotted the Tundra – this time with a different Tennessee license plate, at the Red Roof Inn on Sidco Drive, police said. The Tundra was followed, with help from MNPD Aviation, to the Willow Apartments on Plus Park Boulevard.

Police said Conquest then ran from the Tundra and got into a stolen black Toyota Camry to try to flee, but officers blocked him from getting away.

Conquest ran away on foot, police said, but was eventually caught by an officer and his K-9 partner Braxx. Officers recovered a .380 semiautomatic pistol, a small bag of methamphetamine, and a small bag of heroin along the path Conquest ran.

Conquest faces charges related to his felony warrants, along with new charges for this incident, police said. He will be booked into jail upon his release from the hospital.

