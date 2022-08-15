TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA).

The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at BNA. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Attendees will receive information about full- and part-time TSO positions and have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process,” a TSA media release said. “The event includes a presentation about the TSO role, application assistance, computer-based testing and in-person interviews for job seekers. Participants will be able to complete all or part of these processes which will significantly reduce the time required to get on board with TSA.”

Starting pay at BNA is $19.44 an hour, with opportunities for raises after six months. TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000 for eligible new hires – $1,000 after onboarding and an additional $1,000 after one year of service, with service agreement, according to the release. This initiative applies to TSO new hires that onboard through September 30.

Candidates are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification, and masks are required.

