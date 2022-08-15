Titans’ Bud Dupree ordered to attend anger management class as part of plea deal


Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the...
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The Titans won 33-30 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)(Ben VanHouten | AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Tennessee Titans linebacker Alvin “Bud” Dupree has entered a guilty plea to a simple assault charge, according to the Metro District Attorney’s Office.

The charge stems from an incident at Walgreens on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard in January. Police said Dupree, 29, assaulted a Walgreens employee.

Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault by Metro Police.
Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault by Metro Police.(Metro Nashville Police Department)

Dupree will be required to attend an anger management class and have six months of unsupervised probation. He will have to pay about in $400 in court costs.

Dupree is entering his second season with the Titans. He had three sacks and 17 combined tackles for the Titans in 2021.

