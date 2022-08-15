Titans’ Bud Dupree ordered to attend anger management class as part of plea deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Tennessee Titans linebacker Alvin “Bud” Dupree has entered a guilty plea to a simple assault charge, according to the Metro District Attorney’s Office.

The charge stems from an incident at Walgreens on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard in January. Police said Dupree, 29, assaulted a Walgreens employee.

Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault by Metro Police. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Dupree will be required to attend an anger management class and have six months of unsupervised probation. He will have to pay about in $400 in court costs.

Dupree is entering his second season with the Titans. He had three sacks and 17 combined tackles for the Titans in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.