Suspect charged with shooting at Metro Police officers at East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man has been charged with four counts of aggravated assaults after he fired shots from inside his East Nashville home on Sunday night.

Police responded to the home in the 600 block of South 10th Street at 9 p.m. after Antwan Palmer’s grandmother reported to another family member that he was waving a gun around. She had left the home and was waiting for police next door.

As an officer was speaking to the grandmother, shots were fired from the home. Four officers took cover behind their cars. None of the officers returned fire. One officer had a raised red area on his left bicep, which may have been from a ricochet. He did not require medical condition.

After a few minutes, Palmer exited the home with his hands raised and was taken into custody. He initially said that there were two other men in the house, which was not true. Special Response Team members cleared the home and found no one else in the house.

Later during an interview, Palmer admitted that he had fired the shots.

Officers recovered a revolver and a shotgun that resembled an AR-15 from inside the home.

Palmer, 42, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Major police presence in East Nashville on Sunday night. (WSMV)

