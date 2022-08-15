Murfreesboro PD searching for car burglars after 11 vehicles, 2 guns stolen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of car burglars shot at Murfreesboro Police Department officers during a chase on West Street on Monday morning.

Officers received a call around 4:57 a.m. regarding an abandoned car parked on East Street with the doors open. When officers arrived at the scene, they received another call about a reckless driver on West Street.

Murfreesboro PD searching for car burglars after 11 cars, 2 guns stolen (Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro TN Police Department)

Officials found several underage boys in four vehicles that tried to leave the area. Two cars were wrecked and several people took off running. They fired several shots at officers as they were chased on foot, according to MPD. However, no officers fired their weapons.

Eleven stolen vehicles, including a dirt bike and ATV, were recovered.

The owners of the recovered vehicles were notified. Eight were able to pick up their vehicles and one was towed. Two other stolen cars have yet to be found.

Three Murfreesboro city schools and two county schools including Hobgood Elementary, Bradley Elementary and Reeve’s Rogers Elementary school were placed under modified lockdown while police searched the area with a K9.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrested had been made.

Investigators said the cars were stolen from homes on Southridge Drive and Weston Boulevard.

There were also several car break-ins reported in the same area. Police were able to recover some the stolen items including a laptop. So far, a stolen AR-15 and handgun have yet to be recovered.

Anyone in the area who has a home video surveillance system of doorbell camera video is asked to send it to Sgt. Tommy Massey at 0324@murfreesborotn.gov.

