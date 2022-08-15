Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley

Officer badge in Franklin, TN.
Officer badge in Franklin, TN.(FPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom.

According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.

Through license plate numbers seen by witnesses and an old booking photo, 46-year-old Jose Medina was arrested outside of his home in Franklin a short time later.

Medina faces three counts of observation without consent and is scheduled to appear in court on August 16.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Photo Source: TDOC media release)
TDOC receives grant to help offenders find housing
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available
Major police presence in East Nashville on Sunday night.
Suspect charged with shooting at Metro Police officers at East Nashville home
The reminder from TWRA comes after a photo of a deer, illegally shot out of season by someone...
Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, officers investigating