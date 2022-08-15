Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom.
According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
Through license plate numbers seen by witnesses and an old booking photo, 46-year-old Jose Medina was arrested outside of his home in Franklin a short time later.
Medina faces three counts of observation without consent and is scheduled to appear in court on August 16.
