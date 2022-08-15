Large police presence in Nashville as officers negotiate with barricaded subject


police
police(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating reports of a barricaded subject in East Nashville Sunday night.

MNPD told us no injuries had been reported at the scene in the 600 block of South 10th Street. No one is in custody at this time.

This is a breaking news update, and we will update the story as we learn more information.

