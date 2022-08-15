Hendersonville mom arrested for failing to report child abuse


HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville woman has been arrested on charges connected to the abuse of her 4-year-old daughter, according to Hendersonville Police.

Police began an investigation into the physical abuse of a 4-year-old girl. The investigation led to the arrest of Kyle Serritelle, 32, on a count of aggravated child abuse on Thursday.

Hendersonville Police determined the child’s mother, Amber Boren, 27, failed to report the child abuse. She was arrested on Saturday and charged with violation of duty to report child abuse, accessory after the fact and simple possession of Schedule II drug. She is set to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.

