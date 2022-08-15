Garth Brooks partners with city of Nashville to reduce traffic on lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has announced a new agreement between the city and Garth Brooks to bring new safety and traffic control measures to lower Broadway.

A new Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) substation and a Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) traffic control room will be developed by Brooks at no cost to Metro taxpayers. These developments will aid both departments’ efforts to reduce traffic congestion and keep busy areas secure.

In April, Brooks announced his plans to open a new entertainment concept and bar in Nashville at 411 Broadway. As part of the agreement, which is subject to Metro Council approval, Metro will authorize a commonplace condemnation of an alley next to to Brooks’ future concept site.

“I am deeply grateful to Garth and his team for including space that will serve as a mini hub for our operations in the Broadway entertainment district,” said Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. “This unique partnership will help enhance public safety for downtown residents and visitors.”

