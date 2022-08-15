Fisk’s gymnastics team, first-ever for HBCU, begins practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After every move at Fisk’s gymnastics practice Monday, you could hear cheers from a sisterhood that’s already on full display.

The women on the team are still getting to know each other, but you’d think they’ve been friends for years.

The team is the first-ever women’s gymnastics team at an HBCU and practice began this month.

“To actually see them in person and see what they can do, it’s exciting,” head coach Corrinne Tarver said. “We are so blessed to be able to pick up such amazing athletes, because I was really worried at first how we were going to get the talent.”

The team is filled with more than a dozen lifelong gymnasts, including Lebanon’s Morgan Price, who de-committed from Arkansas to attend Fisk University.

“It’s just so exciting and honoring to be able to do the sport I love right beside them,” Price said.

The Fisk gymnastics team is expected to compete against teams from across the country, Tarver said. The season starts in January.

In just a few practices, Tarver has already been encouraged by the comradery.

“It is so great because chemistry is everything with a team. If you don’t have chemistry, it could kill a program, it could kill a season,” Tarver said. “The fact that these girls have become so close that they are so excited to help each other, they cheer each other on, they’re excited about what this team can do.”

The team is already making noise in the gymnastics arena.

A TikTok from their first practice has received nearly 780,000 views and an outpouring of support in the comments.

“We’re super excited to go out to the college gymnastics world and show everyone what HBCU gymnastics can do,” Price said. “We just want to go out there and prove ourselves and be the cleanest and sharpest our team can be.”

