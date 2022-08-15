First Alert Forecast: A warm and humid day with cooler temperatures ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a wonderful summer weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky we’re setting up for another cooldown this week. Today will still be a very warm and humid day with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Most of the area will mix clouds and sunshine today, but a shower cannot be totally ruled out in the Cumberland Plateau this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a cooler day with temperatures in the lower 80s and a late day shower for those of us north and west of Nashville.

Tuesday night and Wednesday we’ll see more scattered off and on rain showers develop across the Mid State. Temperatures on Wednesday will even have a tough time getting back near 80 in some spots.

A little warm-up coming Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with an isolated, pop-up, shower still in the cards each afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s this weekend with another chance for a few stray showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

